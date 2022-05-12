Gazprom cuts gas to Europe, Spain and Portugal institutes natural gas price cap
May 12, 2022 By: Nathan Allen
- European natural gas prices rallied as much as 14% Thursday, after Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) announced it would no longer export gas through Poland via the Yamal pipeline (EQNR) (SHEL).
- The announcement comes after Moscow prohibited dealings with former Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) subsidiaries which have been nationalized by European and US counterparts.
- The Yamal pipeline has design capacity of ~33bcm, enough to supply almost 7% of Europe's natural gas demand; however, flows have been intermittent since war in Ukraine began.
- Meanwhile Spain and Portugal announced they will impose a natural gas price cap of €40 per MWh for gas flowing into the power stack.
- The cap is to be in place from Friday until year end; currently, natural gas in Europe is trading at ~€115 per MWh.
- Details of the ruling remain unclear, including whether the utility or the upstream producer (OTCQX:REPYY) (OTC:GLPEF) will bear the loss between market and mandated prices.