Mynaric, Airbus form pact for laser communication demo on ISS

May 12, 2022 9:41 AM ETMynaric AG (MYNA), EADSY, EADSFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor

International space station in 2022 in outer space. ISS floating on orbit of Earth planet. Space sci-fi collage with satellite and spaceship. Astronauts on orbit. Elements of this image furnished by NASA

dima_zel/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) has entered into a contract with Airbus U.S. Space & Defense (OTCPK:EADSY) to host its CONDOR Mk2 terminal for space-based laser communication on Airbus-built and operated Bartolomeo External Payload and Science Hosting Facility.
  • Bartolomeo serves as a functional testbed on the International Space Station (ISS), allowing a wide range of customers the opportunity to test and mature emerging technologies.
  • Mynaric plans to operate its industrialized optical communications terminal on the space station, with the goal of demonstrating the product's capabilities in low Earth orbit.
  • The CONDOR terminal will be put through a rigorous test regime demonstrating various capabilities. The terminal is also expected to be part of ISS's fall 2022 resupply mission.
