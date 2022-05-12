Mynaric, Airbus form pact for laser communication demo on ISS
May 12, 2022 9:41 AM ETMynaric AG (MYNA), EADSY, EADSFBy: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) has entered into a contract with Airbus U.S. Space & Defense (OTCPK:EADSY) to host its CONDOR Mk2 terminal for space-based laser communication on Airbus-built and operated Bartolomeo External Payload and Science Hosting Facility.
- Bartolomeo serves as a functional testbed on the International Space Station (ISS), allowing a wide range of customers the opportunity to test and mature emerging technologies.
- Mynaric plans to operate its industrialized optical communications terminal on the space station, with the goal of demonstrating the product's capabilities in low Earth orbit.
- The CONDOR terminal will be put through a rigorous test regime demonstrating various capabilities. The terminal is also expected to be part of ISS's fall 2022 resupply mission.