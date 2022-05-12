LTC Properties invests $36M in four-property assisted living portfolio and land parcel

May 12, 2022 9:42 AM ETLTC Properties, Inc. (LTC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC) announced a $36M investment for the refinancing of debt on four assisted living communities in North Carolina and a land parcel.
  • The four assisted living communities have a combined total of 217 units, and are operated by an existing LTC partner.
  • The communities are newly constructed with an average age of under four years.
  • The transaction includes two separate senior mortgage loan originations: a $35.1M loan secured by four assisted living communities, and a $826K loan secured by a parcel of land.
  • The loans are cross-defaulted, have a 4-year term, an interest rate of 7.25% and an IRR of 8%.
  • YTD, the company has used its flexibility and creativity to invest $110M+, with a current focus on newer construction.
