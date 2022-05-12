Rockley Photonics announces $81.5M notes and warrants private offering

May 12, 2022 9:50 AM ETRockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) has announced a $81.5M private placement of convertible senior secured notes and warrants.
  • Participating investors will buy $81.5M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and warrants to purchase 26.5M Rockley ordinary shares at $5/share. The warrants will expire ten years from the date of issuance.
  • Initial purchasers of the notes will have an option to purchase up to an additional $81.5M aggregate principal amount of notes and warrants. The notes will bear an cash interest of 9.5% per annum, will be convertible at an initial conversion price equal to $3.08/share and will mature on four years from the date of closing.
  • The transaction is expected to close on May 23, 2022.
  • Net proceeds from the sale, along with other liquidity sources, will support the continued development of Rockley biosensing platforms, repayment of ~$24.9M of existing debt, and for general corporate purposes.
  • RKLY shares are currently down ~5% to $2.67.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.