Rockley Photonics announces $81.5M notes and warrants private offering
May 12, 2022 9:50 AM ETRockley Photonics Holdings Limited (RKLY)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Rockley Photonics (NYSE:RKLY) has announced a $81.5M private placement of convertible senior secured notes and warrants.
- Participating investors will buy $81.5M aggregate principal amount of Convertible Senior Secured Notes due 2026 and warrants to purchase 26.5M Rockley ordinary shares at $5/share. The warrants will expire ten years from the date of issuance.
- Initial purchasers of the notes will have an option to purchase up to an additional $81.5M aggregate principal amount of notes and warrants. The notes will bear an cash interest of 9.5% per annum, will be convertible at an initial conversion price equal to $3.08/share and will mature on four years from the date of closing.
- The transaction is expected to close on May 23, 2022.
- Net proceeds from the sale, along with other liquidity sources, will support the continued development of Rockley biosensing platforms, repayment of ~$24.9M of existing debt, and for general corporate purposes.
- RKLY shares are currently down ~5% to $2.67.