GE Healthcare announces $50M strategic investment in Pulsenmore, foraying into Homecare segment
May 12, 2022 9:57 AM ETGeneral Electric Company (GE)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- General Electric's (NYSE:GE) unit GE Healthcare entered into an agreement to invest up to $50 million in Israeli start-up Pulsenmore, taking a step closer to enabling precision health.
- The investment is for accelerating global adoption of Pulsenmore's homecare ultrasound solutions and will also support their goal to pursue U.S. FDA clearance and commercial expansion.
- GE Healthcare will also partner with Pulsenmore to distribute its products in Europe and other markets as the product becomes available for commercial distribution and collaborate closely on developing ultrasound-based healthcare offerings.
- Additional applications and devices are currently under development by Pulsenmore, including remote follicular monitoring for women undergoing IVF as well as remote monitoring for chronic heart failure and end-stage renal disease.
- Homecare market is seen reaching $662.67B by 2027 and is all set to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% while telehealth market is expected to expand at CAGR of over 30% from 2022-2029.