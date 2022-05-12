GE Healthcare announces $50M strategic investment in Pulsenmore, foraying into Homecare segment

May 12, 2022

  • General Electric's (NYSE:GE) unit GE Healthcare entered into an agreement to invest up to $50 million in Israeli start-up Pulsenmore, taking a step closer to enabling precision health.
  • The investment is for accelerating global adoption of Pulsenmore's homecare ultrasound solutions and will also support their goal to pursue U.S. FDA clearance and commercial expansion.
  • GE Healthcare will also partner with Pulsenmore to distribute its products in Europe and other markets as the product becomes available for commercial distribution and collaborate closely on developing ultrasound-based healthcare offerings.
  • Additional applications and devices are currently under development by Pulsenmore, including remote follicular monitoring for women undergoing IVF as well as remote monitoring for chronic heart failure and end-stage renal disease.
  • Homecare market is seen reaching $662.67B by 2027 and is all set to grow at a CAGR of 14.2% while telehealth market is expected to expand at CAGR of over 30% from 2022-2029.
