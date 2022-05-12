Anglo American (OTCQX:AAUKF) (OTCQX:NGLOY) will take majority control of Arc Minerals' Zambia copper-cobalt exploration licenses, marking its first new investment in the country in 20 years, Reuters reports on Thursday.

Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF) will take 70% of a joint venture with Arc that will own licenses to explore Zambia's copper-rich North-Western province.

According to the deal terms, Anglo (OTCQX:AAUKF) will pay $3.5M into the venture upon signing and can retain its stake by spending $74M on exploration within seven years of signing and making cash payments of $11M into the JV.

Zambia, Africa's second largest copper producer, aims to more than triple its annual copper output to 3M metric tons/year within the next decade.