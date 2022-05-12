Allot names director in agreement with Outerbridge
May 12, 2022 10:05 AM ETAllot Ltd. (ALLT)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Allot (NASDAQ:ALLT) has named Raffi Kesten to its board of directors, as an independent director.
- That comes as part of a cooperation agreement between Allot and Outerbridge Capital Management, QT Financial and affiliates, who as a group own about 7.5% of outstanding company shares.
- “As a long-term and engaged shareholder, we are pleased to reach this agreement with Allot,” says Outerbridge Chief Investment Officer Rory Wallace. "Outerbridge intends to continue working constructively with Allot to enhance shareholder value.”
- Kesten replaces Ronnie Kenneth, who's departing to spent more time on a new impact fund.
- Allot agreed to nominate Kesten as a Class II director at the 2022 shareholder meeting, and again for a three-year term at the 2023 annual meeting.
- Among other things, Outerbridge agrees to customary standstills and to vote for Allot's nominees until the day after the 2023 meeting, and will be permitted to build its stake up to 15%.