Recently IPOd Tenon Medical skid continues with stock down 28%
May 12, 2022 10:06 AM ETTenon Medical, Inc. (TNON)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON), which just had its IPO late last month, is continuing a decline that began earlier this week with shares down 28% Thursday morning.
- Since hitting a 52-week high of $59.89 on Tuesday, shares have dropped ~127%.
- Although Tenon had an IPO price of $5, the stock opened on April 27 at $13 per share, which is its 52-week low.
- Still, the medical device maker with a surgical implant system for lower back pain is still up ~100% from where it opened on April 27.