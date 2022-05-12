Recently IPOd Tenon Medical skid continues with stock down 28%

  • Tenon Medical (NASDAQ:TNON), which just had its IPO late last month, is continuing a decline that began earlier this week with shares down 28% Thursday morning.
  • Since hitting a 52-week high of $59.89 on Tuesday, shares have dropped ~127%.
  • Although Tenon had an IPO price of $5, the stock opened on April 27 at $13 per share, which is its 52-week low.
  • Still, the medical device maker with a surgical implant system for lower back pain is still up ~100% from where it opened on April 27.
