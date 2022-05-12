Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ +9.8%) is leading packaged foods stocks higher after a big pop on its Thursday earnings release.

The Pennsylvania-based potato chip producer reported non-GAAP EPS of $0.11, two cents above estimates, and revenue of $340.8 million, above expectations by $29.72 million. Moving forward, the company raised its net sales outlook to 10-13% from a prior 7-10% estimate and its organic sales growth outlook from 4-6% to 8-10%.

“Consumer demand for our strong portfolio of brands is at an all-time high, and we are incredibly excited about the continued opportunity to improve our market position in key growth channels and geographies,” CEO Dylan Lissette said. “In addition, as inflation continues to increase, we are taking incremental price actions to help offset higher costs, and we are encouraged by our continued sales volume increases as price elasticity is better than we anticipated.”

Inflation certainly had an impact in the reported quarter, causing margins to fall 487 basis points year over year. The shrinking margins also impacted net income, which marked a notable decline from 2021.

Nonetheless, Lissette voiced confidence that strong sales and pricing moves will protect the bottom line for the full year.

“As a result of our strong top-line trends, we are raising our net sales growth expectations for fiscal 2022,” he concluded. “Furthermore, we remain on track to achieve our profit outlook as our pricing actions, along with our productivity programs, give us confidence that we will be able to offset the continuing high inflation as we exit 2022 and move into 2023.”

Shares rose over 9% shortly after Thursday’s market open.

