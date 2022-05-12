April OPEC production - better than feared
May 12, 2022
- OPEC released its monthly oil markets report Thursday, including official production statistics which showed the group performed better in April than initial survey results suggested.
- The "core group of 10" members targeted 254kb/d of production growth during April, survey results showed production barely rose; however, the official stats released Thursday point to 284kb/d of month over month production growth from the core members.
- Outside of the core group, Libya, Iran and Venezuela saw production fall by 132kb/d, led by Libya down 161kb/d; outside of OPEC, Russian and Kazakhstan volumes fell dramatically, though official production statistics are difficult to track (USO) (XLE).
- Absolute production came in some 850kb/d below target, following months of underperformance; nevertheless, it's noteworthy that the core group has been performing better on month-over-month production growth targets of late.