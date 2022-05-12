April OPEC production - better than feared

May 12, 2022 10:10 AM ETXLE, USOBy: Nathan Allen, SA News Editor2 Comments

Petroleum, petrodollar and crude oil concept : Pump jack and flag of OPEC or Organization of Oil Exporting Countries

William_Potter/iStock via Getty Images

  • OPEC released its monthly oil markets report Thursday, including official production statistics which showed the group performed better in April than initial survey results suggested.
  • The "core group of 10" members targeted 254kb/d of production growth during April, survey results showed production barely rose; however, the official stats released Thursday point to 284kb/d of month over month production growth from the core members.
  • Outside of the core group, Libya, Iran and Venezuela saw production fall by 132kb/d, led by Libya down 161kb/d; outside of OPEC, Russian and Kazakhstan volumes fell dramatically, though official production statistics are difficult to track (USO) (XLE).
  • Absolute production came in some 850kb/d below target, following months of underperformance; nevertheless, it's noteworthy that the core group has been performing better on month-over-month production growth targets of late.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.