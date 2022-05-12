Mortgage rates at 5.30%, moving closer to the 6% mark
- 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 5.30% with an average 0.9 point for the week ending May. 12, 2022, up from last week when it averaged 5.27%; higher than 2.94% a year ago, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Survey.
- 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 4.48% with an average 0.9 point, up from last week when it averaged 4.52% and a year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 2.26%.
- 5-year Treasury indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage averaged 3.98% with an average 0.3 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.96% and a year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 2.59%.
- "Homebuyers continue to show resilience even though rising mortgage rates are causing monthly payments to increase by about one-third as compared to a year ago. In the months ahead, we expect monetary policy and inflation to discourage many consumers, weakening purchase demand and decelerating home price growth," chief economist Sam Khater commented.
- Producer prices and consumer prices saw a significant surge in this week indicating high inflation levels for consumers and businesses.
- To fight inflation, the Fed last week raised its benchmark interest rate by a half-percentage point indicating further hikes to come.
- However, this week's rise in mortgage applications indicate that buyers remain unaffected despite rising rates; also spring is typically the peak buying season.
- Homebuilding stocks - (DHI), (KBH), (LEN), (TOL), (PHM), (NVR) - are trading in green despite the broader markets in red.
- ETFs watch: (XHB), (REM), (REZ), (HOMZ)