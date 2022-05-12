Federal flags to fly at half-staff to mark one million COVID deaths

U.S. President Joe Biden issued a proclamation on Thursday ordering flags at the White House and all federal buildings to be flown at half-staff in commemoration of one million American lives lost due to COVID-19.

A Reuters tally indicated on Thursday that the U.S. has recorded over one million COVID deaths reaching the grim milestone about two years after the first cases were reported.

The mortality rate indicates one death for every 327 Americans, representing a loss more than the entire population of San Francisco or Seattle.

The actual tally remains uncertain as some people who died being infected but were never tested were not included in the data. Similarly, those who died for some other reason such as cancer while having COVID were considered in the count.

"We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before," Biden said Thursday, adding "it’s critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months."

In March, the Biden administration said the government would have to scale back plans to procure more COVID-19 antibody therapies and booster shots unless Congress cleared additional funds.

However, in April, the lawmakers agreed to $10 billion in additional funding but excluded $5B earmarked for the global response.

