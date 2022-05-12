Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock dropped as much as 24% in Thursday trading after posting disappointing Q1 results on Tuesday with little hope for a quick turnaround as crypto markets weaken to late 2020 levels. The plunge has softened to -2.8% at ~10:34 AM ET.

Bitcoin (BTC-USD), the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, recently traded at $28.3K, down 11% over the past 24 hours. The last time it was this low was late December 2020.

Mizuho analyst Dan Dolev, who rates the stock Neutral, slashed his price target on the cryptocurrency exchange to $60 from $135; by point of reference, the stock traded at ~$50 in Thursday trading.

"Yesterday was COIN's day of reckoning, with the stock down 26%," Dolev wrote in a note to clients. "What we have been saying has become clear to many others: the foundation upon which the business is built is less stable than perceived."

He also reduced his estimate for FY2022 EBITDA by more than 80%. Dolev expects market share losses to stabilize in May. "Yet we believe the cost at which this is achieved is too high, and it is unlikely going to be any less costly."

Mizuho estimates that Coinbase (COIN) lost volume share against other prominent exchanges, such as FTX and Crypto.com, in March and April vs. 2021 levels. That likely stabilized this month, but sales & marketing expenses increased to 17% of net revenue in Q1 from 10% in Q4 2021. Management is guiding to 12%-15% for the full year, but that could increase if revenue continues to lag expectations, Dolev added.

Earlier Thursday, Cathie Wood loaded up on Coinbase (COIN) as the stock fell 26% on Wednesday.