Bitcoin (BTC-USD) could drop even further to $15K as speculators weigh an environment of increasingly tighter financial conditions and sinking money supply, Stifel analysts Barry Bannister and Thomas Carroll wrote in a note Thursday. Over the past 24 hours, bitcoin is off another 10% to $28.7K, representing a cushion of 90% from Stifel's price target.

Y/Y growth in M2 money supply, a broad measure of money (i.e. cash and checking deposits) in circulation, has been decelerating from a peak of +27.5% on Feb. 22, 2021, compared with +8.6% as of April 4, as seen in the chart below. The shrinking M2 growth "should sharply weaken Bitcoin," the note said.

Furthermore, the analysts said bitcoin (BTC-USD) has much more downside than that of equities, which "thrive on excess liquidity," Bannister and Carroll said. Of course, that excess liquidity experienced after the Federal Reserve's extraordinary accommodative monetary policy is now drying up as the central bank pivots quickly to more hawkish actions. At the last Fed meeting, the Federal Open Market Committee had lifted the target rate by the most in 22 years in an effort to fight off inflation.

Stifel's bearish price target differs entirely when looking back to recent months. In April, ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood reiterated her $1M price target for bitcoin (BTC-USD), citing the cryptocurrency as a "great hedge against inflation." Jurrien Timmer, director of global macro at Fidelity Investments - during the bull phase in Oct. 2021 - also predicted bitcoin (BTC-USD) to reach $100K by 2023.

Earlier, bitcoin wiped out 2021 gains.