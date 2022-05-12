Caribou Biosciences rises 27% on early-stage CAR-T therapy data for non-Hodgkin lymphoma
May 12, 2022 10:50 AM ETCaribou Biosciences, Inc. (CRBU)By: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Caribou Biosciences (NASDAQ:CRBU) surged 27% in Thursday morning trading after releasing positive data on its phase 1 CAR-T therapy candidate CB-010 for relapsed/refractory B cell non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
- Initial results from a cohort of 5 patients showed a 100% overall response rate and 80% complete response rate.
- The company added that the four patients with a complete response at 28 days maintained it at three months.
- As a result of the positive data, Caribou (CRBU) is now enrolling patients in a second cohort at dose level 2, which is twice as high as dose level 1.
- CB-010 is known as a CRISPR-edited allogeneic anti-CD19 CAR-T cell therapy with a PD-1 knock out. The company said that it can potentially extend the duration of anti-tumor activity.
- Check out why Seeking Alpha contributor Busted IPO Forum says Caribou (CRBU) is a hold.