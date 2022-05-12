Realogy targets 2026 revenue of $11.5B, reaffirms 2022 operating EBITDA guidance

May 12, 2022 10:58 AM ETRealogy Holdings Corp. (RLGY)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor

Realogy sign and building at its headquarters in New Jersey.

JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Realogy Holdings (NYSE:RLGY) stock is gaining 5.1% in Thursday morning trading after the real estate brokerage and services company introduced 2026 financial targets for revenue of $11.5B and operating EBITDA of $1.2B.
  • So far, there's only one analyst estimate for 2026 revenue, at $9.47B.
  • Other targets include 2022-2026 cumulative free cash flow of ~$2.0B, 2026 free cash flow exceeding $600M, and 2026 market share of 20% or greater.
  • By way of comparison, Realogy (RLGY), which owns the Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate and Century 21 brands, generated $8B of revenue in 2021, operating EBITDA of $902M, and free cash flow of $553M. Market share stood at 16.4%, up 100 basis points from 2020.
  • Management also reaffirmed 2022 operating EBITDA guidance at $750M-$800M.
  • In April, Realogy (RLGY) trimmed its 2022 operating EBITDA guidance from $800M-$850M due to the rising interest rate environment.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.