CyberArk jumps 11% despite topline miss, sails on outlook
May 12, 2022 10:59 AM ETCyberArk Software Ltd. (CYBR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- CyberArk (NASDAQ:CYBR +12.1%) Q1 shows revenue jump of 13% to $127.56M, misses consensus by $2.87M.
- Bifurcating revenue: Subscription revenue was $51.9M (+110% Y/Y); Maintenance and professional services revenue was $65.1M vs. $61.3M prior year; Perpetual license revenue was $10.6M vs. 26.7M prior.
- Subscription portion of annual recurring revenue (or ARR) of $219M with growth accelerating to 149%
Total ARR of $427M with growth accelerating to 48%.
Subscription bookings mix of 86%, reaches bookings mix target for subscription transition.
GAAP net loss was $(37.8) million, or GAAP EPS $(0.94) Non-GAAP net loss was $(11.9)M, or non-GAAP EPS $(0.30).
- As of March 31, 2022, company had $1.2 billion in cash, cash equivalents, marketable securities, and short-term deposits.
Q2 Outlook: Total revenue range of $135M and $141M vs. consensus of $137.12M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(14.5)M to $(9.5)M; Non-GAAP EPS range of -$0.37 to -$0.25 per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.27.
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue range of $583.5M to $598.5M vs. consensus of $590.13M; Non-GAAP operating loss is expected to be in the range of $(33.5)M to $(20.5)M; Non-GAAP EPS range of -$0.92 to -$0.60 per basic and diluted share vs. consensus of -$0.70.
Profitability grading of stock against the sector:
- Previously (May 12): CyberArk Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $127.56M misses by $2.87M