ClearPoint Neuro stock rises 18% after Q1 show boosts FY22 revenue outlook

ClearPoint Neuro's (NASDAQ:CLPT) stock rose ~18% after the company's Q1 results beat analysts' estimates and it raised lower-end of its FY22 revenue outlook a day ago.

Net loss narrowed to -$3.96M, compared to -$2.54M in Q1 2021. GAAP EPS of -$0.17, beat estimates by $0.03.

Total revenue increased +24.84% Y/Y to $5.03M.

"First, we achieved record quarterly revenue in both Functional Neurosurgery Navigation and Biologics and Drug Delivery, yielded total revenue of $5.0 million which represents first quarter year-over-year growth of 25%," said President and CEO Joe Burnett.

The company said revenue from Functional neurosurgery navigation and therapy increased +17% Y/Y to $2.2M, growth was driven by higher service revenue.

Biologics and drug delivery revenue grew +30% Y/Y to $2.2M; while Capital equipment and software revenue increased +41% to $0.6M.

The company said gross margin for Q1 was 65%, in line with Q1 2021.

Operating expenses grew to $7.1M, compared to $4.8M in Q1 2021, mainly due to increase in headcount and product development expenses.

At March 31, the company had cash and cash equivalents were $49.7M, compared to $54.1M at Dec. 31, 2021.

Outlook:

"Our strong first quarter gives our team confidence to increase our range of expected revenue for 2022 to between $21.0 and $22.0 million which would represent between 30 – 35% growth year-over-year," noted Burnett.

ClearPoint Neuro's (CLPT) was increasing the low-end revenue range estimate and now expects full year 2022 revenue to be between $21M and $22M. Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $21.35M.