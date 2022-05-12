Paysign dips after Q1 results
May 12, 2022 11:06 AM ETPaySign, Inc. (PAYS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Paysign (NASDAQ:PAYS) shares down after Q1 earnings results.
- Purchase volume up 24.7% Y/Y for the quarter.
- Plasma revenue increased 37% primarily due to an increase in plasma donations and dollars loaded onto cards.
- Pharma revenue decreased -9% primarily driven by the ending of four pharma prepaid programs throughout 2021 and the recognition of settlement income in Q1 2021 from one of those programs.
- The average monthly revenue per plasma center increased to $6,672 versus $5,260 during the same period a year ago.
- Gross profit margin rate improved to 60.8%.
- During the quarter, the company added 9 plasma programs and launched 4 new pharma copay programs.
- “We are pleased with our Q1 2022 results with good revenue growth as our key performance indicators return to a pre-pandemic normalcy,” said Mark Newcomer, Paysign CEO. “We continue to win new deals and onboard new plasma centers and pharma clients. We’re seeing strong interest in our pharma solutions as the industry navigates the upcoming CMS 2023 rule changes.”
- FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue to be in the range of $35.25M to $38.35M, reflecting growth of 20% to 30%, with plasma making up approximately 90% of total revenue; Pharma revenue to be relatively flat Y/Y; Adjusted EBITDA to at least double to $4M over 2021’s adjusted EBITDA of $2M; Gross profit margins to be ~50.0% to 52.5%; Operating expenses to increase to approximately $20M.
- Since that start of 2022, PAYS shares down around 30%.