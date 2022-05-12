The stock market action is volatile Thursday with not so much a buy-the-dip move as buy-the-decimated.

The Nasdaq (COMP.IND) +0.4%, up 47 to 11,412, leads the S&P (SP500) -0.3%, down 9 to 3,925 and the Dow (DJI) -0.6%, down 185 points to 31,650.

Names that have plunged from highs like Carvana, Coinbase and Peloton are sporting double-digit percentage gains. Meme stocks are also jumping.

Just two of 11 S&P sectors are higher. Consumer Discretionary is on top with Etsy, the biggest 2022 decliner, leading. Communication Services is also up, helped by hard-hit Dish Network and Netflix.

Rates fell a little further after April's PPI rose 0.5% as expected and the core rate rose 0.4%, lower than forecasts. The headline annual rise dropped to 11% but was above expectations.

The 10-year Treasury yield is off 7 basis points to 2.85%. The 2-year is down 5 basis points to 2.58%.

"A surprise 0.5% drop in the trade services component, which measures retail and wholesale margins, constrained the April core m/m," Pantheon Macro said. "As a result, overall core services prices were unchanged. The decline in margins in April was broad, including healthcare, furniture retailing, auto dealers, and hotels. The trend in margins seems still to be rising, but the rate of increase has slowed from the peak last spring and summer, so the y/y rate is set to decline."

The firm added: "This matters because the huge expansion in margins since Covid struck has been a key part of the surge in consumer inflation. A sustained decline in margins would change the overall inflation picture, but a decline in one month is not definitive."

"Overall, markets appear to be oscillating between three sometimes competing concerns: inflation, recession and stagflation," Goldman Sachs said.

The crypto selloff continues, with bitcoin down this morning.

Among stocks, Disney is down despite strong streaming additions and positive analyst commentary. Taesptry is the biggest S&P gainer after its results.