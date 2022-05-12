Eneti slides after Q1 earnings report
May 12, 2022 11:07 AM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) fell 14%, Thursday, after reporting first quarter's earnings results.
- Revenue of $22.44M (-62.5% Y/Y) beats by $1.92M.
- The total revenue primarily comprised of revenues generated by the Seajacks Scylla which was continuing its transportation and installation services for an offshore wind farm project in China and the Seajacks Hydra’s maintenance on an offshore gas production platform in the North Sea and consultancy revenue.
- EBITDA was $14.2M in Q1 2022 vs. $52M a year ago.
- GAAP EPS of $0.11 and Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.37.
- The company ended the quarter with $47.7M of unrestricted cash and $8.9M of restricted cash.
- Contracts Update: Seajacks UK contract with Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy starts Q2 2023 for 153-184 days and expected to generate $32-$36M in revenue.
- In Apr, the company signed contract with the developers of the Akita and Noshiro Offshore Wind Farm. The initial contract is for a period of 96 days, is now expected to begin in July 2022 and is expected to generate $36.6M of revenue, plus the additional $18.5M. Another 3-year long contract to contribute up to $20.5M in revenue beginning 2023.
- On Mar. 10, 2022, Seeking Alpha Quant Rating system flagged a warning on Eneti at the high risk of performing badly due to negative EPS revisions and decelerating momentum when compared to other Industrials stocks.