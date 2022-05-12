AcuityAds tumbles to 21-month low on weak Q1 results
May 12, 2022 11:08 AM ETAcuityAds Holdings Inc. (ATY)By: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- AcuityAds (NASDAQ:ATY) stock fell to its lowest in nearly 21 months on Thursday after the digital advertising firm reported weak Q1 results.
- Q1 GAAP EPS of -C$0.07 vs. C$0.03 mainly due to increase in operating expenses and lower managed revenue.
- Revenue fell 13% Y/Y to C$23.8M as Q1 2021 had an unusually large client campaign, which was not repeated in Q1 2022.
- ATY also said revenue was impacted by lower spend due to seasonality exacerbated by macro headwinds like supply chain issues.
- Gross margin was 50% vs. 52.3% in Q1 2021 due to mix as self-serve revenues increased as a percentage of total revenue.
- Self-service revenue grew ~55% to C$8.1M while managed services revenue fell 29% to C$15.8M.
- As at Mar. 31, 2022, ATY had cash and cash equivalents of C$99.5M vs. C$102.2M as at Dec. 31. ATY said it currently has sufficient operating capital to meet day-to-day operating expenses.
- ATY stock dropped 53% YTD and 82% in the last 1 year.