Rapid increases in airfares are hurting airline stocks on Thursday, with particular impact on low-cost carriers.

The latest CPI print added to concerns that inflation is showing no signs of abating. For airfares, this concern was especially elevated. For the month of April, fares rose 18.6% from a month ago on an adjusted basis, adding to 10.7% and 5.2% gains in March and February, respectively. Fuel prices and labor issues continue to pressure the industry, prompting these significant price increases.

The significant price increases have aroused some caution about bullish summer forecasts for many airline carriers, especially those that rely upon delivering the lowest fares possible and regional airlines dependent on pilot availability. In fact, Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE -3.8%), Mesa Air Group (MESA +2.7%), Sun Country Airlines (SNCY -1.6%), and Frontier Air Group (ULCC +0.6%) have all declined by 15% or more in just the past five days and look to extend losses on Thursday.

The stock trend in recent days has been a stark reversal of late April’s abundant optimism. Only a matter of weeks ago, bullish commentary on the summer travel season had sent the airline sector soaring. However, as the consumer weakens and prices continue to gain altitude, there is a growing concern that consumer desire to travel does not comport with consumer ability to finance these plans.

Indeed, the U.S. Travel Association reports that while six in 10 Americans are planning a summer trip, an even greater percentage reported that rising travel costs will impact their ability to travel in the next six months.

To be sure, business travel has been reported in recent travel research as seeing a resurgence. Per the same monthly travel report from the USTA, 85% of U.S. companies are conducting some level of business travel, up from 65% in January amid Omicron issues.

While that trend may provide some buoyancy to shares of airlines like Delta (DAL), American (AAL), and United (UAL), the low cost carriers that rely upon leisure travel will be decidedly less aided by that trend. Spirit Airlines (SAVE) leads losses for the overall airline sector on Thursday.

