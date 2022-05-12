Federal Realty Investment upped to Strong Buy at Raymond James on attractive entry point
May 12, 2022 11:13 AM ETFederal Realty Investment Trust (FRT)NNN, PECO, KRGBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Raymond James analyst RJ Milligan on Thursday has upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) to Strong Buy from Market Perform as the shopping center REITs' recent selloff makes it an attractive entry point.
- FRT shares are climbing nearly 3% in Thursday morning trading, but -18% YTD.
- Federal Realty (FRT) has "current compelling valuation (absolute and vs. peers), and expectations for high-single-digit earnings growth over the next few years," Milligan wrote in a note. Recall the REIT had boosted its full-year FFO guidance after upbeat first-quarter earnings.
- Price target of $140 per share implies 28% upside from Wednesday's close.
- For the retail REIT industry more broadly, SA's Quant Rating screens National Retail Properties (NNN) as the number one best stock to buy, followed by Phillips Edison (PECO) and Kite Realty Group (KRG).
