Biden to meet retailers, manufacturers for further actions on baby formula shortage
May 12, 2022 11:22 AM ETAbbott Laboratories (ABT)CVS, WBA, TGTBy: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor16 Comments
- President Joe Biden is expected to meet retailers and infant formula manufacturers on Thursday to receive updates on actions to address the current supply shortage, a White House Official said in a statement.
- According to the official, later this afternoon, the White House will announce additional measures to deal with the situation.
- Early this week, Bloomberg reported that Pharmacy chains CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Walgreens Boots (WBA) and retailer Target Corporation (TGT) were rationing the purchases of baby formula as the nationwide shortage worsened.
- The actions followed a voluntary recall issued by Abbott (NYSE:ABT) on Similac, Alimentum, and EleCare baby formulas manufactured at its Sturgis, Mich. production facility in February.
- Abbott (ABT) announced yesterday that the FDA gave the go-ahead to start manufacturing operations at the facility.