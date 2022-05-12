SQL Technologies stock rallies 18% after steep decline following earnings

May 12, 2022 11:27 AM ETSKYXBy: Val Kennedy, SA News Editor

Initial public offering hologram, night panoramic city view of Bangkok. The financial center for multinational corporations in Asia. The concept of boosting the growth by IPO process. Double exposure.

2d illustrations and photos/iStock via Getty Images

SQL Technologies (SKYX) stock rallied 18% on Thursday after losing significant ground following the release of its quarterly earnings report on Monday.

Shares of the smart home and building safety technology provider opened at $4.11, recently changing hands at $4.40, up 18%, at approximately 11:05 a.m. ET.

SKYX shares tumbled nearly 30% on Tuesday, the day after its reported a widened Q1 net loss. The stock lost another 37% on Wednesday to close at $3.73 and has fallen 57% since last Friday's close.

The company held its initial public offering on Feb. 10, raising $23M.

