SQL Technologies (SKYX) stock rallied 18% on Thursday after losing significant ground following the release of its quarterly earnings report on Monday.

Shares of the smart home and building safety technology provider opened at $4.11, recently changing hands at $4.40, up 18%, at approximately 11:05 a.m. ET.

SKYX shares tumbled nearly 30% on Tuesday, the day after its reported a widened Q1 net loss. The stock lost another 37% on Wednesday to close at $3.73 and has fallen 57% since last Friday's close.

The company held its initial public offering on Feb. 10, raising $23M.