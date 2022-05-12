Coupa Software (COUP) shares rose on Thursday even as investment firm Goldman Sachs downgraded the software-as-a-service company, noting the risk-reward had become "skewed negative."

Analyst Gabriela Borges lowered the firm's rating on Coupa Software (COUP) to sell from neutral, while cutting the per-share price targe to $64 from $83, noting that the thesis of normalized spending on business management had played out.

"Our Buy thesis had been predicated on a return to more normalized and consistent levels of demand for business spend management [BSM] projects in [2022] post more muted demand during COVID," Borges wrote in a note to clients.

Coupa Software (COUP) shares gained more than 4% to $67.37 in mid-day trading on Thursday.

In addition, Borges noted that while the pipeline was "solid" through April, the risk/reward over the next 12 months is skewed negative, as BSM is now seen as a mature category with a competitive market.

As such, it's likely going to be harder for Coupa Software (COUP) to gain market share, which could hurt its long-term value and increase its customer acquisition costs.

The analyst also noted that Coupa (COUP) has had "mixed" success trying to cross-sell its products, as smaller deals saw some level of success, but more recent product announcements have had less achievement. Additionally, "large transformation projects" are likely to move slower due to moderating growth, Borges explained.

"While we recognize that we have been wrongly positioned for a significant move in the stock [year-to-date], our updated investment thesis resets valuation based on today's software multiples and is relative to our Emerging Software coverage group," Borges added.

Last month, investment firm Oppenheimer upgraded Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) shares, noting it is "very optimistic" about Coupa's long-term opportunity.