DigitalOcean Holdings stock gains after initiated with Buy rating at Goldman Sachs
May 12, 2022 11:29 AM ETDigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (DOCN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- DigitalOcean Holdings (NYSE:DOCN) shares jump after Goldman Sachs analyst Gabriela Borges initiated coverage of the company with a Buy rating and $49 price target, implying 59% upside.
- The analyst views the company as a "clear leader" in the cloud infrastructure market for small- to mid-sized business and individual developers.
- Borges thinks the company could report $1B of revenue in 2024 with $200M of free cash flow.
- On May 4, the company reported mixed Q1 results, with top-line growth of 36% and ARR growth of 35%.
- SA quant rating system screens the stock with a hold rating.
- On YTD basis, stock has lost more than 50%.