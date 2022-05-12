Nomad Foods jumps amid potential takeover speulation

  • Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMDrose 5.9% after Co-Chairman Martin Franklin said he and the other co-chairman are reviewing alternatives.
  • Franklin said he believes that Nomad (NOMD) is mispriced, according to headlines from an interview he did on Bloomberg TV.
  • Franklin's comments come after a 13D/A filing on Wednesday indicated that TOMS Acquisition LLC, which is run by Noam Gottesman, also co-chairman of Nomad, in exploring and evaluating potential strategic alternatives.
  • Also see Wednesday, Nomad Foods fueled higher by reaffirmed guidance.
