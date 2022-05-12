BP (NYSE:BP) shareholders on Thursday voted overwhelmingly to back the company's climate strategy, winning the support of 88.5% of shareholders at the annual general meeting in London, according to a provisional tally.

Seeking to head off pressure for a windfall tax to help offset energy costs for consumers, CEO Bernard Looney committed to reinvest all of BP's (BP) profits from its North Sea oil and gas production over the next decade back into the U.K., Financial Times reports.

BP (BP) announced last week that it would invest £18B in the U.K. by 2030, which Looney said represents 15%-20% of total capital spending vs. 10%-15% the company has historically deployed in the U.K.

Looney said the commitment was not contingent on whether the U.K. government introduced a windfall tax, but said that such a policy could harm the country's pursuit of greater energy security.

"By definition, windfall taxes are unpredictable and could challenge investment in home-grown energy," Looney reportedly said.

Earlier this month, BP (BP) reported Q1 underlying profit of $6.2B, its highest quarterly result since 2008.