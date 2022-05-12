Ontrak stock rises 15%, on course to snap three days of losses despite mixed Q1 results
May 12, 2022 11:34 AM ETOntrak, Inc. (OTRK)By: Anuron Mitra, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Shares of Ontrak (NASDAQ:OTRK) have added 15% to $1.27 in Thursday morning trade, despite posting a mixed set of Q1 earnings.
- If the gains hold, OTRK stock will snap a three day losing streak. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had lost 82.5% YTD.
- OTRK after hours on May 11 reported Q1 non-GAAP EPS of -$0.67 which missed estimates by $0.12, and revenue of $5.26M which beat by $0.5M.
- The AI-assisted behavioral health company said it expected 2022 revenue in the range of $25M-$30M, above the consensus revenue estimates of $25.3M.
- OTRK's Q1 rev fell 82% Y/Y, primarily due to the loss of two large customers.
- "We expect near-term quarterly revenues from our existing customer contracts to remain at approximately $4 million to $5 million over the next few quarters," said OTRK CFO Brandon LaVerne on the earnings conference call.
- "We continue to have a path to profitability that anticipates positive monthly EBITDA in the first quarter of 2023 with positive operating cash flows a quarter later," said OTRK CEO Jonathan Mayhew on the call.