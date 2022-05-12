The Federal Reserve's tightening cycle is likely to tip the U.S. economy into recession and that adds pressure on credit card issuers with greater exposure to prime and super-prime credit while also weighing on issuers skewed toward consumers with lower credit scores, said Wolfe Research analyst Bill Carcache on Thursday in a note to clients.

Capital One Financial (COF) and Synchrony Financial (SYF) are downgraded to Market Underweight from Market Weight, and American Express (NYSE:AXP) and Discover Financial (DFS) are cut to Peer Perform from Outperform. Bread Financial Holdings (BFH), formerly Alliance Data Systems, stays at Peer Perform.

Carcache now models an 80% probability of recession by 2024. "The Fed has a long track record of tipping the economy into recession when it has sought to cool inflation during tightening cycles, and we believe history is likely to repeat itself with the fed funds rate so far below CPI and labor markets white hot," the analyst wrote.

Still, he has reasons to believe that the next recession will be relatively shallow — slower loan growth, lower leverage, smaller balances per delinquent account, and more disciplined underwriting.

Keep an eye on cost of equity for card issuers as price-to-earnings and cost of equity are inversely related, Carcache said. Before COVID, cost of equity for card issuers were ~10%-12%, jumped to ~20% during COVID, then bottoming ~5% in June 2020, gradually rising to ~14% recently. That's likely to keep rising amid higher rates and increased risk of recession, he said.

Consumer finance stocks are weak in Thursday's trading: American Express (AXP) -2.4%, Discover Financial (DFS) -2.4%, Capital One Financial (COF) -2.7%, Synchrony Financial (SYF) -4.4%, Bread Financial (BFH), basically flat.

See SA's stock screener for Consumer Finance names.

SA PRO Editors calls Discover Financial (DFS) a top idea