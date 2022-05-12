TuSimple Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:TSP) rose 6.70% a day after the company held the first Investor Day in its short history.

Morgan Stanley walked away from the presentation positive on the commercial AV trucking upside for TSP, with it seen leading the narrow sector.

Analyst Ravi Shanker: "While the new timeline was delayed vs. previous expectations (roughly a 2 year delay to our current 2024 expectations and a 3 year delay to our current 2027 expectations), the level of detail provided and the conservative underlying assumptions make us even more confident in the mgmt. team's ability to hit the new targets/timelines."

Shanker and team said the most important pullout out is that there is no delay in TSP's ability to demonstrate the viability of the technology to customers and investors in the late part of 2023, which is called the single most important driver of the share price today.

The firm kept an Overweight rating on TuSimple (TSP) and price target of $45.

TuSimple (TSP) was on Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch this week with the investor event seen having the potential to jolt shares.

