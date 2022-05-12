Mogo among major losers of the day after Q1 results

May 12, 2022 11:44 AM ETMogo Inc. (MOGO)By: Mary Christine Joy, SA News Editor

Consumer finance company Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was among the major losers of the day after reporting Q1 results.

Mogo shares lost 18.75% of their value after the company reported Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss of C$5.5M, compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of C$1.1M in Q1 2021.

The company lowered its FY22 revenue outlook to a range of C$69M to C$72M from a range of C$75M to C$80M. The updated guidance reflects a shift in the rollout timeline and expected contribution from MogoTrade, a commission-free stock trading solution, as well as the deferral of certain customer program rollouts in its payments processing subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, to 2023.

Mogo had reported Q1 revenue of C$17.3M (+51% Y/Y).

"During periods of market volatility, the recurring nature of our revenue base – roughly 95% recurring – continues to serve us well," CEO David Feller said.

"The current challenging conditions in equity markets do not change our view of the long-term growth potential for MogoTrade given the massive addressable market and the opportunity for digital disruption," Feller said.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.