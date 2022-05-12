Consumer finance company Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) was among the major losers of the day after reporting Q1 results.

Mogo shares lost 18.75% of their value after the company reported Q1 adjusted EBITDA loss of C$5.5M, compared with adjusted EBITDA loss of C$1.1M in Q1 2021.

The company lowered its FY22 revenue outlook to a range of C$69M to C$72M from a range of C$75M to C$80M. The updated guidance reflects a shift in the rollout timeline and expected contribution from MogoTrade, a commission-free stock trading solution, as well as the deferral of certain customer program rollouts in its payments processing subsidiary, Carta Worldwide, to 2023.

Mogo had reported Q1 revenue of C$17.3M (+51% Y/Y).

"During periods of market volatility, the recurring nature of our revenue base – roughly 95% recurring – continues to serve us well," CEO David Feller said.

"The current challenging conditions in equity markets do not change our view of the long-term growth potential for MogoTrade given the massive addressable market and the opportunity for digital disruption," Feller said.