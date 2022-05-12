Data center developer Soluna (NASDAQ:SLNH) on Thursday has secured $35M in project financing from private equity firm Spring Lane Capital for the development of eco-friendly data centers.

Shares of SLNH are climbing 5.1% in midday trading.

The move brings Soluna's (SLNH) total funding for data centers located with renewable energy assets to $100M, as well as doubles employee headcount, the company said.

The financing will help Soluna (SLNH) build three behind-the-meter ("BTM") projects designed to convert wasted renewable energy into clean computing services like bitcoin (BTC-USD) mining and artificial intelligence, the company said.

“Soluna is the only true green bitcoin company we’ve yet seen,” said Spring Lane Capital Partner and Co-Founder Rob Day. “Going after wasted renewable energy – ‘spilled power’ – is a compelling solution – and fixes both bitcoin’s climate problem and wind power’s grid problem.”

The first project dubbed Dorothy is a 100 megawatt data center connected to a wind farm in Texas. Dorothy will have 50 MW of initial capacity and is expected to be energized in the coming months.

The other two projects funded will come from the company's "robust pipeline," Soluna said.

In April, Soluna said it will sell MTI Instruments to Vitrek for $10.75M.