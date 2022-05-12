Twitter paring loss on report Musk said to look to scrap Tesla margin loan

May 12, 2022

  • Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) pared a bit of an earlier loss, now down 1.5%, on a report that Elon Musk is said to be in talks to raise enough equity so he wouldn't have to use a $6.25 billion margin loan linked to Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA). Tesla rose 0.9%.
  • Musk has started to solicited interest for as much as $6 billion in preferred equity financing, according to a Bloomberg report. Musk originally had secured a $12.5 billion margin loan, though the amount was cut in half after he secured $7.1 billion in equity commitments last week.
  • Last week, Musk disclosed that he has received letters totaling $7.139 billion from 19 different groups, including Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison, who committed $1 billion to the effort.
  • Tesla (TSLA) shares have dropped about 30% since Musk first offered to buy Twitter (TWTR) almost a a month ago on investors concerns that Musk would have to sell Tesla stock to fund a purchase and the deal could prove a distraction for him. As of late April, Musk had unloaded about $8 billion of Tesla stock.
  • Since las week he has gotten commitments for another $1 billion in equity, according to the report on Thursday.
  • Also see from Wednesday, Musk reportedly draws SEC probe over Twitter stake disclosure.
  • Earlier Thursday, Tesla (TSLA) drops below $700 with eyes on valuation and Shanghai
