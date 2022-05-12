MoneyLion stock rises 26% as Q1 revenue soars Y/Y, maintains FY22 outlook

MoneyLion's (NYSE:ML) stock rose ~26% May 12 after Q1 revenue beat estimates and the company affirmed its FY22 outlook.

The company saw a net income of $131K in Q1, compared to a net loss of -$73.4M in the year ago period. Adjusted EBITDA was -$24.94M, compared to -$1.21M in Q1 2021.

Total net revenue increased +110.43% Y/Y to $69.71M, while adjusted revenue grew +105% Y/Y to $66.5M.

The company said total customers grew +117% to 3.9M for Q1; Record New Customer Adds of ~645K; Total products of 9M rose 76%. Total originations grew 116% to $408M in Q1.

Outlook:

"Our first quarter results and second quarter guidance reflect our confidence in MoneyLion’s ability to achieve approximately 100% Adjusted Revenue growth in 2022 and breakeven Adjusted EBITDA exiting the year," said MoneyLion's CFO Rick Correia.

Q2 Outlook:

The company expects adjusted revenue of $78M to $83M, reflecting +121% Y/Y at midpoint. Adjusted Gross Profit margin of 60% to 65%; Adjusted EBITDA of -$20M to -$15M.

FY22 Outlook:

MoneyLion's (ML) expects adjusted revenue of ~$325M to $335M, representing 100% Y/Y growth at midpoint.

The company is targeting to exit 2022 with breakeven Adjusted EBITDA. Adjusted EBITDA of -$50M to -$45M. Adjusted Gross Profit margin of ~60% to 65%.