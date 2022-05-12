Harmony Gold shares plunge as YTD EBITDA falls 19%, production slips

May 12, 2022 11:58 AM ETHarmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Harmony Gold (NYSE:HMY) -5.1% in Thursday's trading after reporting a decline in earnings for the nine months ended March 31 and reiterating full-year guidance.

In its latest operational update, South African miner said adjusted EBITDA for the period fell 19% Y/Y to 7.61B rand (~$473.3M) from 9.44B rand in the first nine months of FY 2021, while gold revenues gained 2% to 30.67M rand as realized gold prices edged 1% higher in the period.

Harmony's (HMY) gold production fell 2% Y/Y to 1.10M oz, citing the failure of an overland conveyor belt at Hidden Valley, adverse ground conditions at Moab Khotsong, and safety related stoppages at Mponeng and Bambanani.

The miner's all-in sustaining costs rose 15% to 825,925 rand/kg, reflecting higher capital spending and lower production.

Harmony (HMY) nevertheless said it is on track to meet FY 2022 production guidance of 1.48M-1.56M oz at AISC of 805K-835K rand/kg.

Harmony recently said four employees were killed in accident at its Kusasalethu mine in South Africa.

