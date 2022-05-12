Sierra Wireless jumps 13% on PT raised to $27 by Canaccord and B. Riley with Q1 beat
May 12, 2022 12:08 PM ETSierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR +13.1%) PT was raised Canaccord analyst T. Michael Walkley to $27 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on shares, analyst points strong Q1 beat and revenue guidance for Q2 along with better management of supply chain than peers.
- B. Riley analyst Josh Nichols raised PT to $27.50 from $24 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares. Company reported a 'sizable' Q1 beat as management leveraged its previous working capital investment and supplier relationships to meet robust customer demand across key end markets, Nichols tells investors in a research note. Analyst says the shares are "highly attractive" at current levels
- Contributor Buy rating on the stock with analysis: 'Turnaround At Sierra Wireless'