Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) is trading over -6% down after its Q1 earnings and revenues missed estimates. Revenue was $408.1M (+9.5% Y/Y), missing estimates by $6.89M.

Higher revenues drove a 16.5% increase and adjusted EBITDA to $277.1M. Adjusted EPS rose 56% to $0.39, but fell short by $0.02. FFO per diluted share was up 21.7% to $0.73.

Revenue rose on the back of Atlas's containership leasing segment, largely driven by its existing asset base. However, growth was offset by a 42.7% decrease in mobile power generation revenue, weighed down by an injunction at one of the firm's project sites that commenced in March 2021.

Atlas has said that it is indemnified for the lost revenue and has recognized a corresponding recovery under the acquisition agreement for this indemnity.

CEO Bing Chen said: "Atlas continued its solid financial results in the first quarter of 2022. Seaspan strengthened its customer partnership with a global liner by forward fixing charters for 18 vessels, leveraging our creative customer solutions and differentiated business model.

"Despite the pandemic and European conflict, Seaspan continued diligently executing its newbuild program with one newbuild delivery in April ahead of schedule. Our entire newbuild program remains on track thanks to our experienced teams and integrated platform that have now delivered 114 newbuilds."

On the mobile power generation segment, Chen commented: "APR Energy also delivered solid performance as we continue to leverage Atlas' five key competencies to pivot the business to longer-term, predictable cash flow opportunities. APR secured three new deployments, which includes the renewal of APR's IID contract in California for 74 MW, a new market contract in Brazil for 226 MW, and the dry leasing of five turbines for 120 MW. Focusing on operational excellence and creative partnership, APR successfully extended its Brazil contract from 12 months to 44 months, furthering its growth strategy of providing longer-term energy capacity solutions."

For Q2, analysts estimate an EPS of $0.44 (+11.54% Y/Y) on revenue of $419.86M (+6.59%).