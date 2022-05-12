SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL +24.5%) is shining brightly on Thursday after posting a big beat on earnings.

The Minnesota-based multinational food and mineral company posted Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.03. Well above the expected loss of two cents, while besting revenue estimates by about $20 million. The company’s fruit business was noted for its sharp rebound, with sales bouncing 18.7% from the prior year.

The profitability figure, which appears to have motivated the over 20% gain on Thursday, was cited as a result of strong pricing power by CEO Joe Ennen.

“While margins were below our year-earlier levels, we made significant progress from the fourth quarter of 2021, and believe that we have remedied production challenges in our plants and have passed on over 90% of inflationary pressures with price increases,” he said. “We remain highly confident in our strategic direction and growth outlook as well as our ability to create significant shareholder value.”

Based upon that confidence, management reaffirmed full year forecasts. Shares rose 24.06% at the halfway point of Thursday’s trading. Still, the stock remains down over 60% from its highs in 2021.

