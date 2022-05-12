GameStop is higher with social media interest on the rise again

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME +5.4%) had a wild trading morning on Thursday with shares popping more than 22% to reach as high as $108.06 before falling back to the mid-$80s again.

Volume on GME was over 7M shares with more than half the trading day left.

GameStop (GME) is once again a buzz stock with it trending on both Reddit's WallStreetBets and StockTwits. Short interest is still elevated at 21.49% of total float. Shares are down 44% on a year-to-date look and trade about 75% below the 52-week high.

GameStop (GME), which missed estimates with its last earnings report, is not due to spill new earnings numbers until the first week of June.

On Seeking Alpha, author GS Analytics did a deep dive on the pros and cons of investing in GameStop.