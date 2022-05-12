Consolidated Water Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 12, 2022 12:22 PM ETConsolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.1M (flat Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, CWCO has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.