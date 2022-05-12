A group of generic drug manufacturers agreed to make versions of Pfizer’s (NYSE:PFE) COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid at under US$25 per treatment course, The Clinton Health Access Initiative (CHAI) announced on Thursday.

The health organization did not disclose the names of the drugmakers because they are yet to receive the regulatory nod and are still in the early stages of development.

Following a licensing deal between Pfizer (PFE) and the UN-backed Medicines Patent Pool (MPP), 35 companies signed agreements to manufacture the generic versions of the oral COVID-19 pill.

Companies such as Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA), Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceuticals (OTCPK:SFOSF), and Amneal Pharmaceuticals (AMRX) were among the 35 drugmakers that were part of the sublicence agreements, aimed at serving over 95 low- and middle-income countries.

CHAI said that the drugmakers will allocate a production capacity to deliver 4.5 million treatment courses per month for these countries.

However, the US$25 price ceiling applies only if the anticipated demand meets or exceeds at least one million treatment courses per year and the size of a single order reaches at least 50,000 courses, CHAI added.

Generic versions of molnupiravir, the rival COVID-19 antiviral developed by Merck (MRK), and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics are expected to be sold at about $20 per course in poorer countries, Reuters reports.

The U.S. government has agreed to buy Paxlovid and molnupiravir for about $530 and $700 per course, respectively.