SunOpta rallies on significant revenue surge led by plant- and fruit-based segment growth
May 12, 2022 12:23 PM ETSunOpta Inc. (STKL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) rallies 24% until mid-day trading today after Q1 revenue and earnings reported a surge and beat reflecting significant progress on recent initiatives to enhance capacity and productivity coupled with robust demand across its portfolio.
- While total revenue increased 15.7%, plant-based revenue increased 13.4% Y/Y led by oat-based offerings up 59% and proprietary brands, with price and volume/mix both positive factors.
- Fruit-based revenue was higher 18.7% influenced by recent pricing actions as well as continued growth in fruit snacks and smoothie bowls.
- Gross margin stood at 11.7% compared to $14.4% in year ago quarter amidst factors like unrecovered raw material and freight cost inflation, due to the lag in pricing adjustments, together with higher labor and utility rates.
- Adj. EBITDA stood at $15.6M compared to $18.3M in prior year quarter.
- Earnings attributable to shareholders stood at $3.5Mor $0.03/share compared to loss of $0.3M or $0.0/share in year ago quarter.
- As of Apr.2, 2022, the company had total assets of $785.8M and total debt of $249.7M.
- FY22 Outlook: Reaffirmed its prior outlook of consolidated revenue to range between $890 to $930M while adj. EBITDA seen between $67 and $75M.