LifeMD Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
May 12, 2022 12:24 PM ETLifeMD, Inc. (LFMD)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Friday, May 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.26 (+44.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $31.53M (+73.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, LFMD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.