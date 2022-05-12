CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are rising 6.5% after Q1 adjusted EBITDA rose from the previous quarter and Y/Y and the company signed its first agreement to provide a transportation solution for a carbon sequestration project.

"Our first quarter results demonstrate the benefit of our reorganized operations and reduced costs. leading to better dividend coverage," CEO Dave Schulte said.

CorEnergy (CORR), the owner of pipelines that transport natural gas and crude oil, also announced signing its first non-binding memorandum of understanding to provide the transportation solution for a carbon sequestration project in California. "We believe that carbon sequestration projects could enable us to maximize the utilization of our pipeline assets and rights of ways," Schulte said.

The company revised its 2022 guidance for changes in timing on the return of Amplify offshore volumes to CORR's systems and a softer volume outlook, primarily from delayed court proceedings related to drilling permits. It now expects adjusted EBITDA of $42.0M-$44.0M, down from $44.0M-$46.0M range it issued in March.

CorEnergy (CORR) still expects 2022 maintenance capital expenditures of $8.0M-$9.0M.

It maintains $0.20 per share annual run rate common dividend subject to board approval on a quarterly basis.

Q1 adjusted EBITDA of $12.0M fell from $12.3M in Q4 2021 and from $8.09M in the year-ago quarter.

Q1 revenue of $32.9M vs. $35.8M in Q4 2021 and $23.0M in Q1 2021.

Total expenses of $25.3M vs. $29.4M in the previous quarter; expenses of $30.0M in Q1 2021 included a $5.81M loss on impairment and disposal of leased property and $166K loss on termination of lease.

Q1 cash available for distribution of $2.19M vs. $1.09M in the previous quarter and -$4.37M in Q1 2021.

Earlier, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust GAAP EPS of -$0.01, revenue of $32.87M