Boxed enhances its collaboration with FedEx

May 12, 2022 12:33 PM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX), BOXDBy: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Boxed (NYSE:BOXD) announced a new multi-year collaboration with FedEx (NYSE:FDX) wherein the latter will now deliver most of Boxed’s customer shipments.
  • The increase in shipment volume will allow Boxed to reduce the amount it spends on transportation across all its fulfillment centers.
  • Boxed will be able to grow its retail business and provide a consistent delivery experience across the country through its FedEx committment.
  • Boxed and FedEx have enjoyed a strong relationship since the company first started shipping orders in 2013.
