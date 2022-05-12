First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) -9.6% in Thursday's trading, after reporting a surprise Q1 adjusted loss, even as revenues rose 56% Y/Y to $156M, which the company attributed to its acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon mine and initial production from the Ermitaño mine at Santa Elena.

Q1 net earnings jumped to $7.3M, or $0.03/share, from $1.9M, or $0.01/share, in the year-earlier quarter, but the increase was due primarily to an $11.7M net income tax recovery.

The miner already had reported Q1 production totaled 7.2M silver equivalent oz, consisting of 2.6M oz of silver and 58.9K oz of gold, representing respective Y/Y declines of 22% and 13%.

Compared to the record breaking Q4 2021, total production fell 16% Q/Q, primarily due to high absenteeism related to an increase in COVID-19 cases in January and February.

Q1 all-in sustaining costs increased to $20.87 per silver equivalent oz from $17.26/oz in the previous quarter.

First Majestic (AG) realized an average silver price of $26.68/oz during the quarter, down 2% Y/Y and up 10% Q/Q,

"Not only was Mexico hit hard with the Omicron COVID-19 variant which significantly reduced personnel and production rates across our operations, we experienced increasing inflationary cost pressure across the operating portfolio for reagents and consumables such as diesel, cyanide and grinding media," the company said, adding that it expects costs will drop as production comes online at the West Generator and Saval II mines in the coming months.

First Majestic Silver (AG) shares have lost 33% YTD and 55% during the past year.