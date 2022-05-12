Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL -8.1%) stock sank sharply in Thursday’s trading after reporting deep losses and reeling in full-year guidance.

The Richardson, Texas-based watchmaker reported only a modest rise in revenue while adjusted operating losses accelerated to $11 million as compared to $5 million in the year prior. However, management expects foreign currency translation, pandemic pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty to make the road ahead only rougher.

“As the quarter progressed, external headwinds intensified, marked by the onset of the Ukraine crisis, Covid lockdowns in China and global inflationary pressures,” CEO Kosta Kartsotis said. “While our teams are continuing to execute well amidst the fluid macro environment, we are adopting a more conservative near-term outlook to reflect these transitory factors that are affecting our international business, as well as the impact of a strengthening U.S. dollar.”

He added that the company now expects global net sales growth in the range of 0 to 3% versus prior guidance of 2% to 6% and a 50 basis point cut to operating margin estimates.

The tempered guidance is a key factor taking shares down on Thursday. Shares fell over 11% in Thursday’s trading to touch a 52-week low.

